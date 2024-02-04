Lautoka wins CVC

Tigers Lautoka is the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion winner following a 2-all draw with Ba at Churchill Park.
Lautoka’s 2-1 win last week was the difference despite the draw today.
The Men In Black gave everything and hoped for a win but their best was not enough.
Ba was the first on the board after 30 minutes when Solomon Islander Darold Kakasi tapped the ball in following a lapse of concentration in the penalty box by Lautoka defenders.
However, just five minutes later top marksman Sairusi Nalaubu connected with a corner kick and timed it perfectly through a beautiful header.
The match was locked at 1-all at the break.
Lautoka extended its lead in the 64th minute when Sitiveni Cavuilagi scored.
Just when everything was going Lautoka’s way, Suliano Taukeinikoro equalized via a penalty close to fulltime.