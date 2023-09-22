Lautoka finishes on a high, Tavua upsets Rewa

Digicel Fiji Premier League champion Lautoka Football ended the season on a high coming from behind to beat Navua 4-3

Digicel Fiji Premier League champion Lautoka Football ended the season on a high coming from behind to beat Navua 4-3 in its final match at Churchill Park.

The Blues top the table with 40 points.

Saula Waqa scored a double while Alfraz Ali and Aporosa Yada netted one each.

Navua’s Jackson Wale scored their first goal while Thomas Dunn got a double.

The relegated Tavua side also had to fight back to beat Rewa 3-2 at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Rewa however, maintains its spot in second place with 33 points.

Ba ends the season in fifth position with 25 points after beating Suva 2-1 at the HFC Stadium.

Suva with 29 points finished in third place.

Labasa and Nadroga settled for a 2-all draw at Lawaqa Park.

The Babasiga Lions is in fourth place with 28 points.