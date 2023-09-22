Lautoka finishes on a high, Tavua upsets Rewa

Digicel Fiji Premier League champion Lautoka Football ended the season on a high coming from behind to beat Navua 4-3
The Blues top the table with 40 points.
Saula Waqa scored a double while Alfraz Ali and Aporosa Yada netted one each.
Navua’s Jackson Wale scored their first goal while Thomas Dunn got a double.
The relegated Tavua side also had to fight back to beat Rewa 3-2 at Ratu Cakobau Park.
Rewa however, maintains its spot in second place with 33 points.
Ba ends the season in fifth position with 25 points after beating Suva 2-1 at the HFC Stadium.
Suva with 29 points finished in third place.
Labasa and Nadroga settled for a 2-all draw at Lawaqa Park.
The Babasiga Lions is in fourth place with 28 points.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|18
|12
|4
|2
|50
|21
|+29
|40
|REWA
|18
|9
|6
|3
|31
|16
|+15
|33
|SUVA
|18
|8
|5
|5
|32
|21
|+11
|29
|LABASA
|18
|7
|7
|4
|17
|11
|+6
|28
|BA
|18
|6
|7
|5
|21
|18
|+3
|25
|NADI
|18
|7
|3
|8
|27
|34
|-7
|24
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|18
|7
|3
|8
|21
|29
|-8
|24
|NAVUA
|18
|5
|5
|8
|24
|28
|-4
|20
|NADROGA
|18
|4
|1
|13
|18
|46
|-28
|13
|TAVUA
|18
|1
|7
|10
|21
|8
|-17
|10