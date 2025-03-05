Late own goal and penalty earn Villa 3-1 first-leg win at Brugge

[Source: Reuters - Aston Villa's Marco Asensio celebrates scoring their third goal]

Aston Villa earned a 3-1 win away to Club Brugge in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Belgium on Tuesday, thanks to an own goal and a penalty kick in the final eight minutes.

Leon Bailey put Villa ahead after three minutes and Maxim De Cuyper levelled nine minutes later. But Brugge’s Brandon Mechele scored an own goal eight minutes from time and with two minutes left, Marco Asensio converted from the penalty spot.

The sides will meet again at Villa Park next Wednesday for the second leg, to decide who will face either Liverpool or Paris St Germain in the quarter-finals.

“I am happy, but calm. There are still 90 minutes to play,” Emery told reporters.

“We are not in the quarter-final. I know how difficult each match is and how it can change.”

Brugge won 1-0 when the sides met earlier in the competition, but this time around the hosts were chasing the game from the start.

