Krishna strikes again

[ Source : Indian Super League/twitter]

Fiji’s football star Roy Krishna continues his goal-scoring form in the Indian Super League.

The Bula Boys captain was on the scoresheet again this morning when he netted a goal for Odisha FC as they steamrolled past Hyderabad FC 3-0.

Brazilian Diego Mauricio scored a double in the match.

It was Odisha”s fourth consecutive victory this season.

Krishna’s goal was the Labasa man’s 51st in his ISL career.

On the weekend, he scored a second-half brace to help Odisha secure a comeback 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters.

Odisha will be squaring off against FC Goa on Friday.