Krishna score in Odisha FC's win

Source: Odisha FC/Twitter]

Roy Krishna’s 57th-minute goal proved to be the deciding factor as Odisha FC secured a crucial 1-0 victory against Jamshedpur FC at JRD Tata Sports Complex yesterday.

Despite a hard-fought battle and earning two free-kicks in the dying moments, Jamshedpur FC couldn’t convert, and the Kalinga Warriors’ defense stood strong throughout the game.

The match began with Odisha FC’s fervent display, with Jahouh attempting a long-range shot that sailed over the bar. Isak’s beautiful cross in the 9th minute from the left flank, however, went directly to the goalkeeper. Jahouh’s 16th-minute free-kick from deep found Narender’s head, but the effort went wide for a goal-kick.

Article continues after advertisement

In the 22nd minute, Ahmed Jahouh showcased his quality with a precise long ball that bypassed the entire JFC defensive line, reaching Roy Krishna in the attacking third. Despite Krishna’s attempt to round up the goalkeeper after a heavy touch, he went too wide for a shot.

The first half saw opportunities for both teams, including Cy Goddard’s unmarked chance in the box in the 38th minute, but inefficient finishing led to a scoreless halftime.

The second half witnessed spirited performances from both sides, with relentless efforts to score. In the 47th minute, Tachikawa attempted a shot from outside the box, but it missed the target.

The breakthrough came in the 57th minute when Jahouh’s corner into the far post found Roy, who skillfully headed the ball into the net, giving Odisha FC a 1-0 lead. In the 60th minute, Puttea came close to doubling the lead but hit the post.

Despite both teams having chances, the efficient finishing was lacking. Following the victory, Odisha FC now holds the third spot on the ISL table. Their next challenge awaits in Kolkata, where they are set to face Mohun Bagan Super Giant on December 6, 2023, at 08:00 PM IST.