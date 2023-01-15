Krishna breaks ten-game goalless streak

[Source: Bengaluru FC / Twitter]

Fiji Football captain Roy Krishna ended his ten-game goalless streak in the Indian Super League scoring in Bengaluru’s 3-1 win over Odisha.

Rohit Kumar netted the side’s first goal before Krishna doubled their lead.

Odisha pulled one back through Diego Mauricio in the opening stages of the second half.

However, Krishna’s team managed to close any pursuit with Pablo Perez scoring the third goal and his first for Bengaluru to wrap up the three points.

The win marks the first time this season that the Blues scored more than two goals in a game.

[Source: Indian Super League]