Khan determined to save Suva FC from relegation

[File Photo]

It’s an exciting time for Babs Khan as he gets to lead the Flick Hygiene Suva FC team once again.

Khan, who was appointed as the new Suva head coach yesterday, is grateful for the opportunity.

Khan joined the players in their training yesterday and says, based on his observations, they look sharp and good.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that despite their current position in the Digicel Fiji Premier League, he feels confident the players will deliver what is required of them.



Babs Khan

Khan says he aims to move the team out of the relegation zone.

“First of all, we are trying to avoid promotion-relegation—that’s a start. I just got in on Wednesday and am checking the players’ condition to see if they are fit to play 90 minutes of football, and we will plan accordingly.”

Khan notes that one thing the team currently lacks is match fitness, as they did not participate in the Digicel Fiji FACT and were on a break for quite a while.

Currently, the head coach is working on forming a winning team as the side gears up for their DFPL round 10 clash against Rooster Chicken in Ba this weekend.

The side will meet Ba at 1 pm after Tailevu Naitasiri battles Nadi at 11 am on Sunday at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.

On the same day, in other DFPL matches, Lautoka will host Nasinu FC at 1 pm, while Nadroga FC battles Navua at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at the same time.

On Saturday, Extra Supermarket Labasa FC will host Extra Rewa FC at Subrail Park in Labasa at 1:30 pm.

Meanwhile, also happening this Sunday is the OFC Nations Cup, where the Digicel Bula Boys will face Papua New Guinea at 4 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium.