Kaltak and Mariners win A-League

[Source: A-Leagues/ Facebook]

The Central Coast Mariners thrashed Melbourne City 6-1 to win the Australia’s premier football competition or the A-League Men.

Vanuatu’s Brian Kaltak featured for Central Coast who won the title for just the second time in their history.

Kaltak was elated after the final whistle knowing his country’s Prime Minister was there to watch him as well.

Article continues after advertisement

The Vanuatu star couldn’t believe he’s an A-League winner in just his first season as a professional player.

Jason Cummings scored a hat-trick in a memorable win for the Mariners.