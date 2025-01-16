Isak’s hot streak continues as Newcastle beat Wolves 3-0

[Source: Reuters]

Alexander Isak scored for the eighth Premier League game in a row with a brace of goals as Newcastle United eased to a 3-0 home victory over struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park this morning.

Anthony Gordon netted the third, with an assist from Isak, as Newcastle moved into fourth place with 38 points from 21 games. Wolves remain in the relegation zone with 16 points from the same number of matches.

Only four players have scored in eight successive Premier League matches, with Isak joining Jamie Vardy and Ruud van Nistelrooy, who both did it twice, and Daniel Sturridge, as the Swede took his tally for the season to 15 in the top flight.

“I feel amazing,” Isak said. “Individually I feel free and confident but looking at the team, we are doing so well as well, defending and with threats going forward.

“It is a team and I have to keep contributing with goals. When we play at our best, the players will feel free.

“In my position as well I want to be able to express myself in the best way I can.”

Wolves had some bright moments and a goal by Santiago Bueno was disallowed for a handball, while they also struck the woodwork twice through Jorgen Strand Larsen. But their defending remains an Achilles heel in a season of struggle.