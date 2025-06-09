Isak claims Newcastle broke promises amid Liverpool interest

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak celebrates scoring their first goal Action. [Source: Reuters]

The impasse between Alexander Isak and his Premier League club Newcastle United is harming both parties, according to the club’s former striker Alan Shearer.

Sweden international Isak was the subject of a 110 million pounds ($148.34 million) bid from Liverpool earlier this month according to media reports, and took to social media on Tuesday to accuse Newcastle of breaking promises.

Newcastle responded by saying there had been no commitment to sell the 25-year-old who is under contract until 2028.

Isak, who has netted 62 goals in all competitions since arriving for a club record fee in 2022, is training away from the rest of the squad and missed Newcastle’s goalless draw with Aston Villa in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

Newcastle host Liverpool on Monday.

Isak was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the 2024-25 season, but chose not to attend the ceremony due to the ongoing issues surrounding his future.

In a social media statement on Tuesday he confirmed that he wanted to leave the club.

Newcastle were quick to respond.

Shearer said while there was still the potential for Isak to play again for Newcastle, he had gone about things the wrong way and should question his agent’s role.

