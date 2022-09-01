I never won the BOG as a player: Toma

Viliame Toma [Source: Fiji Football]

Winning the Punjas Battle of the Giants trophy will be something special for All In One Builders Nadi football Coach Viliame Toma.

In his 20 years as a football player, Toma never lifted the BOG trophy, but he’s hoping to do it as a coach.

The Yako man from Nadroga says it would be a priceless moment if Nadi wins the BOG.

“Firstly as a player, I didn’t win this BOG trophy ever. Last time the Nadi team won I was at the ground watching the game, my brother was there he scored in the semi-final, so I am really trying to win this BOG.”

The first semi-final between Nadi and Rewa starts at 2pm on Saturday.

In the second semi-final, Labasa takes on Ba at 4pm, while the final will kick-off on Sunday at 3pm.

Football fans can listen to the live commentaries of the BOG semi-finals and final on Mirchi FM.