I know they can do it: Rewa Coach

Extra Rewa football coach Rodeck Singh believes they have what it takes to play at the OFC League.

Singh says some have questioned whether Rewa is good enough to play at the League.

However, he says they need to prove themselves first here in Fiji and show their critics why they’ll be representing the nation at the OFC League.

After beating Tailevu Naitasiri 5-1 yesterday in round three of the Digicel Fiji Premier League, Singh says he knows the players can do it.

“This is the reason I get frustrated because I know them, they’re players who can score many goals, it’s good they come out, they fight and they prove their worth over here and it’s good to have five goals on the board.”

DFPL games scheduled for this week will see Extra Labasa playing Lautoka, Tailevu Naitasiri and Flick Suva, Nadi faces Sugar Taxis/Pacifika Rentals/Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Works Nadroga, Rooster Chicken Ba hosts Navua and Extra Rewa to meet Nasinu.