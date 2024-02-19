Hojlund's early double seals win for Manchester Utd at Luton

[Source: Reuters]

Rasmus Hojlund’s early double proved enough to secure Manchester United an absorbing 2-1 Premier League victory at Luton Town this morning and push them closer to the battle for the top four.

Danish striker Hojlund pounced on a defensive error to give United the lead after 37 seconds and then made it 2-0 with only seven minutes on the clock to put his side in control.

Relegation battlers Luton dusted themselves down though and responded impressively with Carlton Morris’s brave header halving the deficit in the 14th minute.

The only surprise in a wide-open game was that there were no more goals as both sides carved out good chances.

Sixth-placed United were guilty of wasting several gilt-edged opportunities in the second half while Luton’s Ross Barkley headed against the crossbar in stoppage time.

United’s fourth successive league win put them on 44 points from 25 games, five points behind Aston Villa who are fourth.