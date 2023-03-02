Gunners up by five points on the table

[Source: Arsenal/ Twitter]

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points as they thrashed struggling Everton 4-0 at Emirates Stadium.

Everton who remain in the relegation places, frustrated Arsenal until five minutes before half-time with Bukayo Saka executing a thumping finish.

The contest was effectively over in first-half stoppage time when Gabriel Martinelli netted their second despite an offside call which was later overturned after a VAR check.

Article continues after advertisement

Martin Odegaard wrapped up their third successive league victory when he side-footed their third and it was icing on the cake with Martinelli adding his second.

In another match, Liverpool defeated Wolves 2 – 0.