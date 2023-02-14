Gakpo off the mark as Liverpool down Everton

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk Action. [Source: Reuters]

Cody Gakpo scored his first goal for Liverpool as Juergen Klopp’s side halted a dismal run by beating struggling city rivals Everton 2-0 at Anfield in the Premier League today.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the 36th minute of a typically fast-paced Merseyside derby, linking up with Darwin Nunez on the counter-attack just after Everton had missed a glorious double chance to take the lead.

Netherlands forward Gakpo extended the hosts’ lead early in the second half to get his first goal in his seventh match for Liverpool since joining from PSV Eindhoven for a reported 37 million pounds ($44.91 million).

Liverpool started the game having lost three of their last four league matches while conceding nine goals and scoring one, while Everton were hopeful of turning a corner under new manager Sean Dyche after a win over leaders Arsenal last time out.

But Klopp’s side were stronger and sharper than their neighbours and earned their first league victory of 2023 to climb to ninth in the standings on 32 points after 21 games.