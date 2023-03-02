Former France striker and World Cup record holder dies

Just Fontaine, who holds the record for the most goals scored at a single World Cup, has died at the age of 89. [Source: Daily Express]

Fontaine scored 13 goals in just six matches for France at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden as they finished third.

He is joint-fourth on the all-time World Cup goalscorers list alongside Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

“A star of French football, an outstanding striker, a legendary Reims player,” said his former club Stade de Reims.

Another of his former clubs, Paris St-Germain, said: “A thought for Just Fontaine. An icon of French football who has left us.”

The French Football Federation (FFF) described Fontaine as “the eternal goalscorer” and “a legend of world football”.

“He wrote one of the most beautiful pages in the history of the French team.”

A minute’s applause in tribute to Fontaine will be held at all French football grounds, starting with Wednesday’s matches in the French Cup.