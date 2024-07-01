FMF is new sponsor for IDC

The Fiji Football Association has announced a new sponsor for the Inter-District Competition.

Fiji FA has signed a five-year deal with FMF Foods Ltd, replacing Courts which was a sponsor for the IDC for over twenty years.

This partnership marks a significant development for the competition and highlights FMF’s commitment to the local football community.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji FA’s President, Rajesh Patel says that this partnership is timely.

“It is timely that FMF has come on board and which is what we have accorded- a company that is long-standing in the community that will help develop the game of football. If you see IDC is the biggest tournament of the Fiji FA.”

Patel added that this sponsorship will not only provide financial support for the tournament and teams but will also contribute to the development of football in the country.

The FMF IDC will be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka from October 15th to the 20th.