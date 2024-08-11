Fiji U16 ready for final dance

New Zealand captain Alex Lienard and Fiji captain Maikah Dau face off ahead of the OFC U-16 Men's Championship final in Tahiti [Source: OFC/ Facebook]

Fiji under-16 head coach, Sunil Kumar is counting on his players when they face New Zealand in the OFC Men’s U16 Championship final this afternoon.

Kumar stresses the importance of avoiding complacency, highlighting New Zealand’s ability to capitalize on mistakes.

Moreover, Kumar acknowledges that their previous encounter with New Zealand in the pool stages was below standard and hopes for a different approach from the players this time around.

“So we have seen our technique and then we have seen how we progress in the tournament, semi-final and I think we found a good match for our team. So we are playing accordingly and we know how New Zealand play. So yes, we are looking forward to this match.”

Fiji will face New Zealand at 4pm this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Fiji Premier League resumes today with five games taking place.

The Uprising Ground will see a doubleheader.

At 1pm, Suva FC will take on Tailevu Naitasiri followed by the Navua and Ba match at 3pm.

Lautoka FC will host Labasa FC at 3pm while Rewa meets Nasinu at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Also at 1pm, Nadi will face Nadroga at Lawaqa Park.

You can listen to the Lautoka vs Labasa match live on Mirchi FM.