Fiji U-19 to meet NZ in OFC semi-final

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

The Fiji football Under 19 side will meet New Zealand in the OFC Men’s U-19 Championship semi-final on Monday.

This is after the Kiwis finished their pool games as winners after dominating Papua New Guinea 10-0 this afternoon.

Following Fiji’s 6-1 win over Vanuatu yesterday, head coach Marika Rodu emphasizes they’ll be doing their best.

However he also notes that some players will be ruled out due to fatigue.

“Going onto the knockout stages-physically, we will lose players due to fatigue as a lot of players have played the full 90 minutes in the last three games”.

Rodu says that despite this set-back they’ll deliver their best as it’s going to get harder from here.

Fiji meets New Zealand in the second semi-final at 2pm while Solomon Islands clash with New Caledonia at 10am on Monday.