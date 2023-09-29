Fiji FA preps for IDC Tournament

Sales and Marketing Manager, Anushil Kumar.

It’s a busy day in the office for the Fiji Football Association as they prepare for the Courts Inter-District Championship next month.

According to the Sales and Marketing Manager, Anushil Kumar, extensive efforts have been underway behind the scenes to ensure that all aspects of the event are executed seamlessly.

A total of 20 teams will be participating in the competition, divided into three different divisions: the Super Premier Division, the Premier Division, and the Senior Division.

The Super Premier Division will consist of the top eight teams from the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

The Premier Division will include the bottom two teams from the DFPL table, Nadroga and Tavua.

They are joined by the top four teams of the senior league which consists of Nasinu, Rakiraki, Bua, and Savusavu.

The Senior Division will feature Lami, Northland Tailevu, Nadogo, Seaqaqa, Taveuni, and Dreketi.

He adds they have already booked Buckhurst Park to accommodate these games and also has a backup in mind if the weather is unfavourable.

“We do have booking for the HFC Bank Stadium and Burkhurst Park and on standby we have the Fiji FA Academy Grounds here in Vatuwaqa”

Kumar adds fans can expect a thrilling and exciting tournament.

The IDC Courts pool draw is expected to be done this Saturday.