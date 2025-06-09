Fiji beats PNG, books FIFA U17  World Cup spot

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook]

Fiji and Papua New Guinea battled for third place at the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship 2025, with Fiji taking a 1-0 win to book their ticket to the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

With two spots already secured, both sides came out determined to seal the last qualification place.

The match began with composure from both teams, trading possession and searching for openings. Fiji looked dangerous through Vata and Achari on the right edge while Papua New Guinea tried to release Boas Tommy in attack.

Fiji struck first through Achari, who had been a constant threat before his goal. Found in space by Jack Raiyawa, Achari beat two defenders in the box and calmly finished into the bottom corner to make it 1-0.

Papua New Guinea responded after the drinks break with more energy, gaining more rhythm in attack. Tommy linked with Sebulon Kenong and John Millis to create their first real chances, but Fiji keeper Kirikiti Biu stayed sharp with Koopah Singh anchoring the defence to keep them out.

Fiji introduced Zafir Ali after the break, and he quickly lifted their attack linking well up front and forcing early corners. Papua New Guinea responded on the counter gradually taking more possession and pushing Fiji back. Substitute Harrison Ima came close to scoring inside the box, while Millis and Tommy continued to threaten the Fiji defence.

As the half progressed, Papua New Guinea grew sharper and more physical forcing most of the opportunities. Captain Bomecge Basananuc broke up Fiji’s counters and drove his team forward, while Tommy remained a constant threat.

Fiji showed composure under pressure absorbing Papua New Guinea’s attacks and countering when possible. Singh and the back line stood firm, regaining control in key moments to prevent an equaliser.

Papua New Guinea didn’t give up until the final whistle forcing several chances and pushing the pace, but Fiji’s resilience held securing the win and third place confirming their spot at the FIFA U-17 Men’s World Cup in Qatar.

