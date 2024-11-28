Defending champs start strong in Pacific Cup opener

Defending champions NZFFI Auckland All-Stars began their Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup 2024 campaign with a solid performance after securing a 2-1 win over Rewa FC in a high-paced match at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

Rewa FC stunned the All-Stars early, with John Orobulu netting the fastest goal of the tournament to put Rewa ahead 1-0.

However, NZFFI Auckland All-Stars quickly regrouped.

Hemish Watson brought the All-Stars back on level terms with a composed strike in the 12th minute, making it 1-1.

The equalizer shifted the momentum as both sides battled to dominate possession and create opportunities.

Samuela Drudru then delivered the decisive moment for the All-Stars in the 19th minute.

Taking a direct shot from the edge of the 18-yard box, Drudru’s effort sailed past the Rewa keeper, giving his team the lead and ultimately securing the win.