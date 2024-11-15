Chelsea to face Man City in WSL showdown

[Source: BBC]

Manchester City pushed Chelsea all the way in the Women’s Super League last season and many are tipping them to do so again.

The title race went down to the final day, with Chelsea pipping Gareth Taylor’s side on goal difference.

Both sides have enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2024-25, with Chelsea winning all of their games so far, while Manchester City have won six and drawn one.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite their 100% record, Chelsea are second to City in the league, having played a game fewer.

Saturday’s showdown at Stamford Bridge is set to be a key match in this season’s title race