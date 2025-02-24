Chand's strategic shift pays off

Labasa’s interim coach Alvin Chand says a successful counter-tactic was the key factor in their 1-1 draw against Rewa in the National Premier League’s opening round.

Chand revealed that the team’s approach was meticulously planned, particularly in light of their previous encounters with Rewa in the CVC series where they suffered a 4-0 aggregate loss over two legs.

“I would like to thank my boys, they have worked extremely hard and played their hearts out so a big hats off to my boys.”

Chand also adds that Rewa’s squad depth is a significant advantage, particularly as they prepare for the OFC Champions League 2025.

Conversely, Rewa’s coach, Rodeck Singh also expressed frustration with his team’s missed opportunities.

“It’s a Game of opportunities, we missed a lot of opportunities in the first half and missed a few in the second half.”

He explains that the coaching staff will conduct a thorough analysis to determine how to improve their finishing accuracy and capitalize on future chances.

