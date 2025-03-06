Chand takes over as head coach of Labasa football

[Photo: Newly appointed head coach of Labasa Football Alvin Chand]

Alvin Chand has been appointed head coach of Labasa Football, taking over from Ravneel Pratap.

Chand, who has been working with the senior squad since January’s Champion vs Champion series preparations, was given full charge at the start of the Extra Premier League.

Chand has been associated with Labasa football for approximately nine years, having served as their youth coach for seven of those years.

“It’s the dream of all the youth coaches I think in Fiji that they may get a chance sometimes in the future to lead the senior team. So I’m obliged to the officials, the president for having that faith and trust in me to lead the senior team and I hope that this season goes well for our team and for our fans as well.”

He recognizes the challenge of succeeding Pratap, who achieved considerable success with Labasa.

Chand says he will try to carry on the winning momentum and hopes Labasa fans will support him during this demanding period.

“big shoes to fill because Ravneel won a lot of tournaments with Labasa. He won the CVC, BOG, IDC. So yes, the pressure is always there. And he did a great job. I would like to thank him for that.”

In Extra Premier League this weekend, Labasa is playing Lautoka this Sunday at 3 pm at Churchill Park and fans can listen to live commentary for this match on Radio Fiji Two.

The Uprising Sports Center in Navua will see Nasinu host Ba at 3 pm on Sunday.

Nadroga faces Nadi at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka at 1 pm on Sunday, and Suva plays Tavua at Garvey Park on Saturday at 3 pm.

