Bula Boys set to depart for King’s Cup Challenge

[Photo Credit: Fiji Football/ Facebook]

Fiji’s national men’s football team will be leaving for Thailand tonight to compete at the 51st King’s Cup Challenge.

However, the team will be missing out on their former captain, Roy Krishna, who is still recovering from an injury.

In his place, Rewa FC midfielder Tevita Waranivalu has been named captain during the team’s jersey presentation today.

The new skipper said it was a moment of pride to lead the side.

“I am really honoured and blessed to lead the team in Thailand. Wearing this armband is not just about leading the boys on the field — it’s about representing every Fijian who believes in us. It is one of the greatest honours of my life.”

The squad announcement and presentation were held at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba, where the team also took time to celebrate the birthday of their inspirational former captain, Krishna.

The gesture highlighted the bond within the Bula Boys camp, with players and officials acknowledging Krishna’s continued influence even in his absence.

