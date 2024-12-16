Bula Boys in a tough position

[Source: MSG Prime Minister's Cup 2024 - Solomon Islands/ Facebook]

Fiji’s national football team is in a tough spot at the MSG Prime Ministers Cup after two consecutive draws against Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea.

With just two points from two matches, Fiji is fourth on the table.

Reflecting on yesterday’s 1-1 draw with PNG, Coach Marika Rodu says he’s pleased with the effort but admits the game could have gone either way.

“The boys continued to push on and create opportunities. We were in the final third and inside the box a lot of times, and we were rewarded in the second half.”

However, the early goal Fiji conceded yesterday was a setback, with the defense caught out of position.

Rodu also pointed to a key moment in the match that could have shifted the outcome, which was a foul on Thomas Dunn in the box which wasn’t called.

“No use crying over spilled beans, but these were key moments of the game that could have gotten us the 3 points.”

The team will be up against the Solomon Development team on Thursday, and the pressure is on them to deliver.