Brentford's Toney seeks FA leak inquiry over ban reports

Brentford's Ivan Toney. [Source: Reuters]

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has requested England’s Football Association (FA) conduct a leak inquiry following British media reports about a confidential hearing into his alleged breaches of betting rules and the possible ban he faces.

The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday Toney could face a lengthy ban after he pleaded guilty to many of the 262 charges issued by the FA in December but denied others.

The FA said in November it was alleged Toney breached the betting rules 232 times between 2017 and 2021. The following month he was charged with a further 30 alleged breaches of the betting rules.

