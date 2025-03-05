Brahim strike gives Real Madrid 2-1 first-leg lead over Atletico

[Source: Reuters - Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz celebrates scoring their second goal]

Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz scored a second-half winner as the hosts edged out neighbours Atletico Madrid 2-1 in a scrappy first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday after Julian Alvarez had cancelled out Rodrygo’s opener.

It was a stuttering capital derby between bitter rivals who at times looked to be playing within themselves, seemingly conserving some energy for what is likely to be a compelling return leg at Atletico’s Metropolitano Stadium next week.

Real started on fire when Rodrygo scored a fine opener four minutes after kickoff but Atletico slowly got into the game and Alvarez equalised with a stunning strike in the 32nd minute.

Real got the winner in the 55th through Diaz, who worked his magic to find a tiny pocket of space inside a crowded box and slotted a low, angled strike inside Jan Oblak’s far post.

“I think we always had the balance throughout the game, despite going a bit down after their equaliser, but at any moment we can find a goal with the talent we have and that’s what we did,” Brahim told Spanish TV station Movistar Plus.

“Everything is still open in the tie. It’s good that we won at home, but it’s far from over. This is the Champions League and every little thing you do makes a difference.

“The goal was good, it helped us grab an important win on another magical night at the Bernabeu. But there is still the second leg.”

