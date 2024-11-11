Borrello back for Socceroos, chasing World Cup goal

Wanderers star Brandon Borello is savouring a recall to the Socceroos under new coach Tony Popovic. (James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS)

Stung by missing out on major tournaments in the past, Socceroos attacker Brandon Borrello is driven to play a key role in Australia’s path to 2026 World Cup qualification.

Borrello has been recalled to the national set-up after eight months out, reporting for duty in Melbourne this week for the first time under new coach Tony Popovic.

The 29-year-old striker missed out on Graham Arnold’s 2022 World Cup squad and was sidelined by a foot injury during the most recent Asian Cup.

But he’s back in the frame as the Socceroos face crunch World Cup qualifiers, against Saudi Arabia at AAMI Park on Thursday night and away to Bahrain next week.

“I’ve been a part of all the qualifiers leading up to big tournaments but I’ve not played in a big tournament yet,” Borrello said on Monday.

“That’s obviously a massive goal of mine to get there.

“(I’ve got to) keep doing the things I’m doing week in, week out, and stay consistent.”

Popovic’s pointed message about respecting the Socceroos shirt and badge – delivered last week when discussing Alex Robertson’s future at international level – struck a chord with Borrello.

“First of all it’s the pressure to qualify for a World Cup and second of all it’s a massive privilege,” Borrello said of his call-up, earnt through strong A-League Men form for Western Sydney Wanderers.

“It’s the pinnacle of our sport in football in Australia to play for the national team.

“It’s a privilege but it’s one that you can’t take for granted because you’re in for one camp and then you’re out for 18 months.

“You just never know what’s going to happen, so every time you come into camp you need to make sure you put your best foot forward.”

Borrello has never previously played under Popovic at any level and is unsure exactly what role the coach has in mind for him, but has the potential to play up front or as a winger.

“It’s not of my biggest concern. I’m happy with game time regardless,” Borrello said.

“I’m sort of that type of player. Even though I’m playing as a striker I’d play as a goalkeeper if it got me on the pitch.

“However he sees fit for me to play, if I was to play, I’m happy to do a job.

“I think it helps, especially with the way the game’s going now, to have a bit of versatility, but we’ll see in the end.”

Second-placed Australia are on five points, five points behind Group C leaders Japan, and ahead of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain on goal difference.

The top two teams qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup.

“Very dangerous. We can’t take any game lightly at the moment, that’s the situation we’re in,” Borrello said.

“We need to prepare as best as we can and I’m sure we’ll have a few video sessions on them and make sure we iron out the details for the game.”

Australia’s previous appearance at AAMI Park was a 7-0 thrashing of Bangladesh to kick off the 2026 qualifying campaign one year ago, with Borrello on the scoresheet.

“That was great. We had a good night that night,” Borrello said.

“I’m not sure if it will be seven-nil this time around – different opponent – but we’ve shared good memories in Melbourne.

“Melbourne’s known for supporting their teams … and I think that (home crowd) will give us a bit of an edge.”