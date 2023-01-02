Big year for Futsal and Beach Soccer

It will be a big year for both Beach Soccer and Futsal in the country.

National Futsal coach Jerry Sam has his work already cut out for him as he is currently looking after both codes.

He says, they hope to bring in a coach to look after the Beach Soccer team so they may be able to harness talent.

“Its been a buzy schedule for me but since everything is put into plan, we have to conduct those plans that are in place in order to start to promote the sport”

Sam says, by the start of the Fiji Football season, they will introduce more beach soccer festivals to encourage communities to come out and try out the sport.