Ba, Ponsonby progress as FANCA ICC quarterfinals heat up

Source: Fiji Muslim Sports Association

The FANCA ICC 2025 quarterfinals produced plenty of drama and intensity as teams battled for a place in the semifinals.

Ba edged out Nadi in a thrilling contest on Ground 1, coming away with a narrow 4-3 victory to book their spot in the last four.

Over on Ground 3, Ponsonby and Dannemora were locked at 2-2 after full time, forcing the match into a penalty shootout.

Ponsonby held their nerve under pressure, sealing a 6-5 win from the spot to advance.

Meanwhile, in the third quarterfinal also on Ground 3, Drasa and Papatoetoe were level at 1-1 in the second half when play was last recorded, leaving their clash finely poised.

The competition continues at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

