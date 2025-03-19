All Whites await squad arrivals

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook]

All Whites coach Darren Bazeley has revealed that the starting 11 selections for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Oceania Qualifiers semi-final match against Fiji are pending, as players continue to arrive and join the squad.

Bazeley says players arriving from various locations may potentially experience fatigue from travel.

“So we’ll just assess everybody at this stage of how they’ve traveled, how they’re feeling after that long travel for some of them, and we’ll make some decisions soon for the starting 11.”

In the final two days of training, the team will focus on maximizing preparation and conduct a thorough fitness assessment before finalizing the lineup.

The All Whites are preparing to face Fiji in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Oceania Qualifiers semi-final at Wellington’s Sky Stadium this Friday at 6 pm.

