Advantage with Bua in playoff

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

The Digicel Fiji Senior League second-leg play-off between Bua and Tavua is shaping up to be an interesting one.

This is after Bua defeated Tavua 1-0 in the first leg at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Bua has gained a crucial advantage from the win puts them in a strong position heading into the second leg, which will be hosted by Tavua.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, all five Digicel Fiji Premier League round 17 games will be played today.

Nadroga hosts Tailevu Naitasiri at Lawaqa Park and Navua meets Nasinu at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbor and both games start at 2pm.

Labasa plays Ba while Nadi faces Rewa at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

Also kicking off at 3 pm is the Lautoka and Suva game at Churchill Park.

You can listen to the Nadroga and Tailevu Naitasiri game on commentary on Mirchi FM.