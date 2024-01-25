Fiji Taekwondo hopes to send two to Olympics

Lolohea Naitasi

Fiji Taekwondo Association National Coach Sanghyun Ra is hoping to send two athletes to the Olympics in Paris this year.

Ra says he hopes to take a boy and a girl.

Pacific Games silver medallist Lolohea Naitasi says she is hopeful and putting in the effort to be one of the two selected.

“Having to compete with them, it’s really tough.. Everyone wants to go and no one will show mercy because they want to go to Olympics and it will be a good opportunity to fight with them, also for me, I’m looking forward to every competition that comes.”

She acknowledges the tough competition within the team but remains focused on what’s important.

For the first time ever, the team received an invitation to attend the two week Olympic Qualifiers training in the Solomon Islands.

The side is expected to return from the training by the end of next week.