Droasese urges Young Kulas sister to switch to rugby

Young Kulas rep Sereana Naweni is considering her older brother’s advice to switch from football to rugby.

Naweni, the younger sister of Fijian Drua fullback Ilaisa Droasese, admits the idea is tempting but says her current priority is representing Fiji in the Women’s Under-19 national football squad.

The Nadroga lass says her only brother has put a bit of pressure on her to join him in rugby.

“He always reminds me keep training hard, put football away and turn to rugby because he will be able to help find a team for me to play in. I’m eager to go back because I used to play rugby, I was part of the HPU for a bit but then I got called to be part of the young kulas.”

Naweni adds Droasese is ready to give her his full support when she decides to make the switch.

Coach Angeline Chua has identified some leadership capabilities in the former Ba Sangam College student and is overall impressed with her as a player.

The Young Kulas will disperse to their various districts tomorrow after a two week camp. They will play a game with the Suva boys U15 side to wrap up their camp.

Meanwhile, the first leg of the Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion series starts this Saturday.

Labasa hosts Rewa at Subrail Park at 1.30pm with the return leg set to take place at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on the 9th of next month.