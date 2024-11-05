Police Blues claim Sukuna Bowl Cricket title

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police Blues have secured the Ratu Sukuna Cricket tournament title, defeating Army by 7 wickets with a 117-run chase today at Albert Park, Suva.

Under sunny skies, Police won the toss and opted to bowl first, putting Army in to bat.

Army managed to post a solid score of 116 runs by the end of their innings around 12:30 pm.

While Army batsmen displayed some strong shots, missed chances kept them from pushing the score higher.

Police bowlers and fielders, however, were in fine form throughout the game.

Taking to the crease, Police steadily chased down the target, surpassing Army’s total with ease to win by 7 wickets.

Meanwhile, the Sukuna Bowl boxing tournament kicks off this afternoon at 1 pm at the LICI Multi-Purpose Court in Laucala.

The boxing event will continue until Thursday, with tickets available at $5 per entry.