India wins series

India now leads the series 2-1 following a 91-run victory over Sri Lanka in the third Twenty20 international.

Suryakumar Yadav’s sublime century off 45 balls led India to a great win.

The 32-year-old ended unbeaten on 112 off 51 balls, including nine sixes, as the hosts posted 228 for 5 in Rajkot.

It’s his third T20 international ton and the second fastest by an Indian batter after Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Arshdeep Singh picks up the final wicket of the innings as #TeamIndia win by 91 runs and clinch the series 2-1. This is also India’s 25th bilateral series win against Sri Lanka in India.#INDvSL @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/AT7UyqA6hf — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2023

The tourists were bowled out for 137 off 16.4 overs in reply.