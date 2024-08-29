Gospel U13 ready for NZ tour

Thirteen students from Gospel Primary School are gearing up for the 2024 Association of Intermediate and Middle Schools Games in Tauranga, New Zealand next week.

The team will be competing in rugby 7s which is one of the 28 games that will be played.

This is the third time a team from Gospel will be part of the AIMS Games.

Team manager Makarita Raloga says they did well at the tournament last year.

“Our boys played really well, 55 schools from around New Zealand we were the only one from another country – Fiji to take part, we were placed 22nd out of the 55 schools, so this year we are planning to improve our standings.”

She adds, most of the team members were part of last year’s team and this year they hope to have a better finish.

The team will depart our shores on Monday morning with the competition starting next Saturday.