Day two of the Fiji finals will bring more excitement

Day two of the Coca-Cola Games gets underway this morning at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The games, which have been halted for the last 40 months due to COVID-19, have attracted many schools and the largest number of athletes for this year.

There were not many spectators on day one. However, a crowd is expected for the remaining days.

Meanwhile, police continue to remind athletes and supporters of the need to ensure that they prioritize safety during the games.

Police Director of Operations, SSP Kasiano Vusonilawe, says they will not tolerate unruly behavior from anyone who wants to spoil the event.

He says students and spectators should be at the games to enjoy themselves and nothing more that can cost them, especially criminal activity.