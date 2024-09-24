Three international title fights next month

A total of three international title fights is set to take place on October 26, as part of the South Pacific Boxing Promotion event in Nadi.

This was confirmed by boxing promoter Freddy Chand during the launch of the event in Suva today.

Khan says setting up the event and brining in some of the best boxers in the world has not been an easy feat, but they are doing this to help with the development of boxing in the country.

He says they hope to inspire other boxing promoters in the country to bring in more international boxers to fight in Fiji.

“What we have seen now is that after watching this fights, other promoters might see to bring more international title fights and its also good for Fiji. We also request for big business houses to come sponsor our boxers.”

The first international fight will see Winston Hill take on Australia’s Lachlan O’Shea for the IBO Asia Pacific Super Welterweight title.

Sebastian “The Sniper” Singh will go up against Tonga’s Tonga Tongotongo for the IBO Asia Pacific Cruiserweight title and Ubayd Haider will be facing China’s Runqi Zhou for the IDO Asia Pacific Featherweight title.

The event will be held at the King Charles Park in Nadi on October 26th.