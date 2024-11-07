Naisau turns to boxing

Josateki Naisau [with medal]

Despite not being up to par in the classroom, Josateki Naisau has been making waves in the boxing ring.

The 17-year-old realized early in high school that he might not be meant for the classroom and decided to pursue a career in boxing.

Representing the Fiji Police Force at the Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl competition, Naisau made his tournament debut and secured a win in the Youth 72-75 Kilogram category, defeating his Army opponent by split-point decision.

Since stepping into the ring two years ago, Naisau has fallen in love with the sport.

“I decided to leave school because I knew I wasn’t good in class so I decided to pick up boxing. So I’m hoping to pursue a career in this sport and help my family.”

For Ra lad, one of his biggest motivators inside the ring is his family.

Hoping to follow in the footsteps of local boxing greats like Winston Hill, the youngster is adamant to stamp his mark in the ring.

To have both his parents and other family members attend his win at the LICI Courts in Suva this afternoon meant the world for Naisau.