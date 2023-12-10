IBO fight planned for Hill

The South Pacific Boxing Promotions team is arranging an International Boxing Organization-sanctioned fight next year for Fiji’s middleweight champion Winston Hill.

Chief Director Mohammed Shameem says talks are still underway and an announcement will be made soon.

“We have already arranged for his partner and that is a big announcement coming in soon in May. It’s going to be a big program. Four international fighters, one is coming from Mexico and one from Ivory Coast.”

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Hill defeated Jese Ravudi in the second round of their rematch last night at Prince Charles Park in Nadi to maintain his winning streak in the professional ring to four fights.