[Source: Lewis-Hill Boxing Promotions/ Facebook]

Boxer Winston Hill has fired another warning shot to Super Welterweight champion Jese Ravudi ahead of their fight in the FMF Boxing Series on Saturday in Suva.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Winston Hill wants Ravudi to take him to deeper waters.

According to Hill he had more challenges as an amateur boxer compared to being a professional which is now an advantage for him.

Article continues after advertisement

Hill says most of his amateur opponents were unknown to him and he had to adapt during the fight but it’s a different story as a professional.



[Source: Lewis-Hill Boxing Promotions/ Facebook]

“Now coming into the professional circuit I understand that I’ve got eight weeks to prepare for just one person, I understand your stance, I understand your style, I’ve seen your fights, I’ve studied your fights, I’ve done my homework, he’s done his homework on me so that’s the biggest difference.”

Winston Hill still maintains he wants the fight to go the distance and says he’s ready for Ravudi who is training in Naitasiri.

There’s a lot of interest in this weekend’s program and the promoter Allan Kumar anticipates a good turnout.

The program starts at 3pm with the amateur fights at the FMF Gym in Suva on Saturday.