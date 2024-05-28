Daunakamakama chasing history: Todd

Jasmine Daunakamakama on the left in Bangkok, Thailand

19-year-old Jasmine Daunakamakama will be chasing history when she competes in the 2024 Paris Olympic qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand this week.

Fiji Amateur Boxing coach Cam Todd says Daunakamaka becomes the first-ever female fighter from Fiji participate at an Olympic qualifying event in boxing.

Todd says he has been impressed with Daunakamakama’s progress over the past few months and her dedication to her craft.

Daunakamakama is the least-experienced boxer competing in the female division but Todd says she is capable of springing some surprises.

The Lomanikoro, Bau, Tailevu boxer with maternal links to Samoa will take on her opponent from Vietnam on Thursday.