Wolves' Donte DiVincenzo (toe) to be re-evaluated in 3 weeks

[Source: Reuters]

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo will be re-evaluated in three weeks as he nurses a left big toe injury, the team announced.

DiVincenzo sustained the injury during Minnesota’s 116-115 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 15. He sought a second opinion by Dr. J. Chris Coetzee at Twin Cities Orthopedics after the team said an MRI revealed a Grade 3 sprain.

“The exam showed a stable turf toe injury with a partial tear of the plantar ligament, not requiring surgery,” the Timberwolves said in a statement.

“DiVincenzo will be re-evaluated in three weeks, and further updates of his progress will be provided when available.”

DiVincenzo is averaging 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 40 games (eight starts) this season, including 17.5 points over his last six games. He scored 28 against the Warriors on 6-for-12 shooting from the 3-point line.

DiVincenzo, 27, is in his first season in Minnesota.

The former first-round pick of the Milwaukee Bucks is averaging 10.6 points per game for his career.