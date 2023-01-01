James scores 47 for 38th birthday

[Source: BBC]

LeBron James scored a season-high 47 points on his 38th birthday as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-121.

He also made 10 rebounds and nine assists at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Hawks led by 15 points at half-time, but James scored 13 in the third quarter and 16 in the fourth for a Lakers side missing Anthony Davis.

James’ performance is the second-most points he’s ever had on his birthday, trailing only his 48-point outpour when he turned 25 in 2009.

It also marked his 70th career game of 40-plus points, tying Kareem and Rick Barry for 8th all-time. He now trails Abdul-Jabbar by only 527 points for the all-time lead.