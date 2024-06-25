Lyles wins 100m at US trials, secures Paris spot

[Source: Reuters]

Noah Lyles chased down his rivals to win the 100m final at the U.S. Olympic trials in 9.83 seconds in Eugene, Oregon to book a spot at the Paris Games.

The world champion hit the accelerator at the midway point to burst through the field and cross the line ahead of Kenny Bednarek (9.87) and Tokyo silver medallist Fred Kerley (9.88).

Christian Coleman, the 2019 world champion, had the early lead but ran out of steam and finished fourth in 9.93.

Lyles, who won the sprint double at the world championships in Budapest last year, is aiming for four gold medals – two individual and two relay – at the Paris Games.

Lyles finished next to last in the 100m final at the trials three years ago in Eugene, and after winning the 200m he could do no better than bronze in the event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Those disappointments still drive him, he said.

Lyles will next compete in his signature event, the 200m, with the opening heats set to begin on Thursday.

The third day of the U.S. trials at Hayward Field saw Kendall Ellis win the women’s 400m final in 49.46, with Aaliyah Butler taking second in 49.71 and Alexis Holmes claiming her spot on Team USA in 49.78.

Sam Kendricks, the 2016 Olympic pole vault bronze medallist, won his final with a meet record of 5.92m but it remains to be seen whether he will travel to Paris after telling reporters he might skip the Games.

Kendricks had travelled to the Tokyo Games but was not allowed to compete after testing positive for COVID. In footage posted on social media, opens new tab on Friday, Kendricks said: “The Olympics screwed me – everybody at Team USA left me behind.”

Olympic champion Athing Mu reached the 800m final after winning her heat in 1:58.84. The 22-year-old had not competed in 2024 due to injury before arriving at the trials.

Michael Norman, the 2022 400m world champion, won his semi-final in a conservative 45.30, while 16-year-old Quincy Wilson brought the house down as he improved upon his own under-18 world record to qualify for the final in 44.59.

Annette Echikunwoke won the women’s hammer with her first attempt, a throw of 74.68m, while 2019 world champion DeAnna Price was second (74.52m) and Erin Reese third (71.21m).