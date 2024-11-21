7s tournament to raise funds for school

Turtle Island Resort, led by CEO Richard Evanson Jr., is hosting the Turtle Island Educaid Championship tournament in Vuaki, Yasawa, with the primary goal of raising $30,000 for Nasomolevu Catholic School.

The tournament, which brings together local teams from Nadi, Lautoka, Sigatoka, and Malolo, aims to support much-needed structural upgrades and educational resources for the school, serving five villages in the maritime zone.

Evanson, a former student of the school, explained the motivation behind the sponsorship.

Article continues after advertisement

[Source: Supplied]

“We wanted to create a platform to develop local rugby and netball talent while also raising funds to improve the school’s infrastructure, including repairs and the provision of laptops and stationery for the students.”

Beyond the tournament, Evanson reaffirmed the resort’s commitment to supporting the Yasawas during challenging times, including natural disasters.

The Turtle Island Sevens tournament started today and will conclude tomorrow.