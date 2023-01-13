Zero-tolerance policy must be maintained: Ali

Any revision to the policy on corporal punishment must be consistent with international standards and best practices for the protection of children’s rights.

This is Save the Children Fiji’s position in light of the Education Ministry’s consideration of a review of the corporal punishment policy.

Save the Children Fiji’s Chief Executive, Shairana Ali, emphasizes the importance of maintaining a zero-tolerance policy toward violators and that anyone found sexually abusing or exploiting students must be dealt with in accordance with the law.

According to Ali, the organization will continue to collaborate with relevant line ministries to promote and protect children’s rights.

The Chief Executive says Save the Children Fiji will continue to implement a variety of child-centered programs and services in 24 communities across the Central Division.

Ali says among these programs is Save the Children Fiji’s Collective Action to End Violence against Children.